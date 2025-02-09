Seth Rollins Says No AEW Star Matches John Cena’s Level In Hypothetical WWE Trade

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade, sending Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, with the Utah Jazz involved to balance salaries. The trade shocked the NBA world, as Dončić is considered a generational talent who has yet to hit his prime, while Davis, though still an elite player, is aging and has dealt with injuries.

In addition to Dončić, the Lakers acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks received Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The general consensus among analysts and fans was that the Lakers emerged as the winners of the trade, landing a young superstar without giving up significant draft capital or multiple core players.

During an appearance on Sirius XM, Seth Rollins was asked whether there is an equivalent trade that could happen between WWE and AEW.

“I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is.”

While Rollins’ comment suggests that MJF is the closest AEW equivalent to Luka Dončić, he emphasized that no AEW star currently reaches the John Cena/LeBron James level in terms of superstardom.

With MJF’s contract status frequently making headlines and discussions about potential cross-promotional moves always stirring debate, Rollins’ comparison adds an interesting perspective to the idea of major talent trades in professional wrestling.