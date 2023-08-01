Seth Rollins Says Sky Is The Limit For LA Knight, Addresses Comparisons To The Rock

LA Knight has a lot of potential.

If you ask Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, the rising WWE Superstar has no limit to how high he can rise within the ranks in the company.

During a recent interview with FoxNews.com, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained why he thinks the sky is the limit for LA Knight.

“Everybody’s just hitting right at the right time,” Rollins said. “And the LA Knight thing, he’s got a call and response thing with the audience. He’s got that feeling that he’s being held down a little bit. He’s got that chip on his shoulder. And, in some ways, he’s just a throwback to the Attitude Era.”

Rollins would go on to address the comparisons Knight has received to WWE legends, most notably, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I know he’s received a lot of comparisons to The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, some people mocking him for that,” Rollins said. “But, I mean, those two are some of the most popular superstars in the history of our industry. I think any comparison you’re going to get to them, especially from a popularity standpoint, is a win.”

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion concluded, “I think the sky’s the limit for him. I’m looking forward to seeing kind of where this renewed, invigorated passion for LA Knight kinda leads his character and leads him in the next year. It’s really going to be fascinating to watch.”

Check out the complete interview at FoxNews.com.