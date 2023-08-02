Seth Rollins Says The Start Of 2022 Was “The Most Angry” He Ever Was In WWE From A Creative Standpoint

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins talked about the creative process in WWE during the start of 2022:

“I would say the beginning of 2022 was the most angry I’ve ever been. There is like two to three different instances that I’m not going to get into specifically, but essentially from the Day 1 pay-per-view to getting the match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, that process was very frustrating for me. It ended in a good way and we got into a good place, but getting there was not ideal, and I very much voiced my concerns at that point in time.”

“What I was told, leading into the Day 1 pay-per-view, changed drastically after Day 1 and every single week following that pay-per-view, all the way up to Elimination Chamber. There was like a six week window where everything I was told was changed from week to week to week. When you’re trying to do something creatively, and you have a vision in your head of how you see it, you’re trying to piece things together to tell the best story you can. When that consistently gets changed and the rug keeps getting pulled out from underneath you and the goalposts keep moving, and finally the goal posts get ripped out completely and now you’re looking at the biggest show of the year with possibly nothing on the table or possibly some bastardized version of what could be good, it leaves you very frustrated with the process. I was very frustrated with the process. Cody Rhodes coming over, us having the story at WrestleMania, having the match, to the last month, like March, I was solid. Everything leading up to that was a difficult time for me, creatively speaking.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)