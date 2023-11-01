Seth Rollins Set To Make History At WWE Crown Jewel

After beginning his career as a member of The Shield with Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins has been a top star for WWE for almost ten years. He is still in key positions on the card a decade later.

After defeating AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, Rollins became the face of the WWE Raw brand. Since then, he has defended his title against Damien Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, and Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and Fastlane.

Rollins’ next title defense is set for Saturday at Crown Jewel, where he will face Drew McIntyre in Saudi Arabia.

According to WWE Stats on Twitter, Rollins will make history by becoming the first star in the country to defend four different titles:

“This year’s #WWECrownJewel will be @WWERollins’s 10th match in Saudi Arabia. He has defended the Intercontinental, Universal & Raw Tag Titles in the nation, and will defend the World Heavywt Title there this weekend – making him the first to defend 4 different @WWE titles in SA.”