Seth Rollins Shares His Thoughts On The Latest Accusations Made Against Vince McMahon

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including the latest accusations made against Vince McMahon.

Rollins said, “It’s a crap situation. I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting.”

“I don’t like hearing about it, reading about it, it’s abhorrent.” “I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what’s coming to them. It sucks. For me, it’s very difficult because I didn’t see that side of him. I didn’t experience that. When you see stuff like that, it’s jarring and it’s painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.



