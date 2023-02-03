Seth Rollins Starts Teasing Possible WWE WrestleMania 39 Match With Logan Paul

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul, and he made his feelings known to thousands of people on his Instagram feed.

“A lot of us don’t like Logan Paul,” Rollins said. “I don’t like Logan Paul. I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space.”

Rollins praised Logan as “ultra-talented,” but he was offended when Logan boasted about throwing Seth out of the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Rollins added, “I just advise him to stay in his lane…at the end of the day, he’s not a wrestler, he doesn’t wanna be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous. He doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler. I think it’s best for him to stay in his lane, whatever his lane is. I don’t know, like buying counterfeit Pokemon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane.”

He stated that he and Logan will meet “some point,” and he does not believe Logan “wants none.”

It appears that Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul will take place at WrestleMania.

You can watch a clip from the feed below: