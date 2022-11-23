Seth Rollins Still Listed as a Babyface Internally Following Heel Promo on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins appeared to be back as a heel on WWE RAW this week. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Rollins delivered a heel promo.

“I was watching that show last night and Seth Rollins did an interview,” Alvarez said. “Seth Rollins came out and he’s acting like an idiot again and he’s doing that stupid laugh. And then as he’s doing his promo, he starts talking about how he’s giddy that he put Cody Rhodes, who is a babyface, on the shelf…This guy was a babyface for like two weeks. Total babyface. Last week, he worked as a babyface, putting over the fans, kissing up to the fans. A total babyface last week. Then this week and he’s a heel again…”

Despite the heelish promo Monday night, Alvarez stated that he is still officially classified as a babyface internally. According to Alvarez, “Officially. Things could have changed but as of yesterday he was still supposed to be a babyface.”

Alvarez also mentioned how Bobby Lashley appeared to turn heel during his feud with Brock Lesnar and run-ins with Mustafa Ali, only to be portrayed as a babyface last night.