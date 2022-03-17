Seth Rollins Stomps Leprechaun On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Seth Rollins kicked off St. Patrick’s Day in style with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He was featured during the audience suggestion box segment.

A viewer wrote in wanting to see WWE and St. Patrick’s Day combined so Fallon brought out Rollins to deliver The Stomp on a Leprechaun.

As of this writing, Rollins doesn’t officially have an opponent lined up for WrestleMania 38 next month although it’s been reported that WWE has him facing Cody Rhodes on the internal card for the show.

Rhodes has yet to sign a contract with WWE nor make his return to the company.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.