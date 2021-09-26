Seth Rollins Talks About When He Was Ready To “Strangle” Vince McMahon

During an appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Seth Rollins talked about his infamous Hell in a Cell match against Bray Wyatt in 2019.

Here is what Rollins said regarding the backstage fallout from the match:

“Look, I put a positive spin on it now, that I can look back on it a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you. Tyson Kidd, TJ Wilson, was there to hold me back.

Dude, I stared right into Vince’s eyes, you know where he sits in that chair over there. I looked at him, he looked at me. We didn’t say a single word to each other and he walked out, and I sat down with Paul Heyman, who at the time was the creative director of Raw and we had a conversation. He was ‘Paul Heyman-ing’ me if you will. The next day I went into Vince’s office and I was much calmer and I said ‘lets talk about this, we need to figure out what we are doing here because that can’t happen again’ and it was civil but it took me a night, and I was ready to go man. If somebody wasn’t there to make sure I was ok, my temper was, I mean the adrenaline.”

The episode is now available on the WWE Network.