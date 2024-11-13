Seth Rollins Talks Post-Wrestling Plans: ‘I See Myself More Like Triple H’

Top WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on “The Pivot” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including what he sees himself doing once his in-ring career is over.

Rollins said, “I think for me, when I start to phase out in the ring, I would probably do something behind the scenes. Cody [Rhodes], he might be a Hollywood guy, I don’t know. John [Cena], that’s what he wants to do and he’s great at it. Dwayne [Johnson], he was from the get-go. His run was short. He comes in ’99, ’98 maybe, he’s gone 2002 to do ‘Scorpion King.’ He’s gone [in] like four years. He’s in and out. He always saw himself as The Rock, the biggest movie star on the planet now. He always saw himself taking those steps to get to that level.”

On seeing himself more like Triple H:

“For me, I see myself more like a Triple H. I see myself as a guy who might dabble in the movies and some stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in-ring process.”

On why playing a heel is easier:

“I did always see myself as a heel, they just had so much more fun. It’s so much more fun to be an antagonist. It feels great to have the adulation but it’s so much more fun, and to be fair, it’s a little easier at least in 2024 to be a heel in our industry because I mean you look around, people just love throwing hate. I mean, if you take one look on any social media platform and that’s all it is, people throwing criticisms. So it’s super easy when you find something that people attach to and they like it, you know you ride that wave but then you get to the top, then you’re just the Yankees and now everybody’s gonna pray for your downfall.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.