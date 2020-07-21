Seth Rollins Talks Vomiting After His Eye For An Eye Match At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE booked Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye Match on the card for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Mysterio lost the match after having his eye taken out.

During Monday’s Raw Talk, Rollins talked about while he vomited after the match. Here is what he had to say:

“I wasn’t prepared for the visual aspect and it truly made me sick to my stomach. However, I had to win, which is my job to do at all costs. Why is everyone trying to blame me? Let me ask the WWE Universe a question: Did they regret what they did to me? If you can say absolutely yes, then maybe I can shed some regret as well. But you if don’t want to share the responsibility with me, then what is my responsibility to Rey Mysterio?”

