Seth Rollins Teases Another Addition To His Faction

During Seth Rollins’ guest appearance on WWE Backstage this week, he spoke about if there is a possibility that there will be another member to his faction after Austin Theory recently joined. Here is what he had to say:

“I’ve always got my eyes on somebody. I don’t want to disclose too much,” Rollins said. “There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition right now. We’ll see how things pan out.”