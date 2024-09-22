Seth Rollins Thrown Out Of Stands By TY Hilton At NFL Game On Sunday

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

At the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, September 22, the Seth Rollins appeared on the big screen in the crowd wearing a Colts jersey.

Rollins would tear the jersey off to reveal a Bears jersey underneath. This led to TY Hilton throwing Rollins out of the stands.

Watch the video below.

