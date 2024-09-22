Seth Rollins Thrown Out Of Stands By TY Hilton At NFL Game On Sunday

At the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, September 22, the Seth Rollins appeared on the big screen in the crowd wearing a Colts jersey.

Rollins would tear the jersey off to reveal a Bears jersey underneath. This led to TY Hilton throwing Rollins out of the stands.

Watch the video below.

WWE’s Seth Rollins was just on the Jumbotron, ripped off his Colts jersey to reveal a Caleb Williams jersey. Excellent heel move. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fcWZ5s8Ekq — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 22, 2024