Seth Rollins To Guest Host Good Morning Football On NFL Network

It was recently announced that top WWE star Seth Rollins will serve as guest host of the popular Good Morning Football show on the NFL Network from Monday, March 24th to Wednesday, March 26th.

The former multiple time WWE Champion spoke with Front Office Sports on various topics, including his friendship with the show’s original host Kyle Brandt.

Rollins said, “Kyle and I probably admired each other from afar for a while and then the opportunity came up to go on Good Morning Football, talk football, and promote [WWE] at some point in the past few years. And we got to kind of meet and hang out and get to know each other a little bit and talk Bears and talk wrestling. And he’s got the energy that WWE brings the table, right? He’s already there with it … And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability.”

On hosting the show:

“I love hearing myself talk and I love football. It’s something that I’ve always kind of been interested in, especially in the past few years. I’ve gone down to the Super Bowl and done Radio Row. I found myself guest spots on all these shows kind of talking about football, talking about the Chicago Bears. And I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting the people. I’ve enjoyed the process.”

On a possible return for Becky Lynch:

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that.”

On if his spot at WrestleMania 41 is important to him:

“I don’t think it’s terribly important where it [vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns] sits on the card. Because to be honest with you, you just look at the names in that match and it’s a main event. It doesn’t really matter where it sits.”