Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black Confirmed For RAW

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black for tonight’s Raw, which is being taped now at the PC in Orlando. The only other match confirmed for tonight is The Big Show vs. Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned match.
Here is the WWE announcement on Rollins vs. Black-
Aleister Black battles Seth Rollins tonight on Raw
Just one night after extracting Rey Mysterio’s eye in a stomach-churning Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins will have to answer for his actions on Raw when he takes on Aleister Black.
The Dutch Destroyer has been closely allied with Mysterio in recent weeks, fighting alongside the masked marvel and his son Dominik in the aftermath of The Monday Night Messiah’s initial assault on Mysterio’s eye. Will Black make Rollins pay for his horrific actions, or will The Monday Night Messiah’s sacrifices continue?