Seth Rollins vs. Riddle SummerSlam Match Postponed, Rollins Issues Statement

WWE has announced that Riddle is injured.

A stinger, or brachial plexus injury, was said to have been sustained by Riddle during the attack by Seth Rollins at the end of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW on The Bump. According to WWE, Riddle’s injury has left him with “some significant weakness” and has prevented him from being medically cleared to wrestle. He won’t be cleared until his full strength has returned.

Below is a clip of the announcement.

BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns. Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/JYauGAXuAN — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022

Rollins responded to the news and expressed his regret to the fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete on the biggest card of the summer. Additionally, he praised the fans for continuously singing his song and promised that “they” would one day hear them.

“For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday,” Rollins wrote.

Following today’s news, the current plan is to have Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3, live from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium.

According to reports, Rollins is still making his way to Nashville for SummerSlam Weekend as he has Friday-night commitments to media outlets. There is currently no word on whether WWE intends for Rollins or Riddle to make another kind of appearance at SummerSlam.

