Seth Rollins Was Allegedly “Shooting 100%” When It Came to Calling CM Punk a “Cancer”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Rollins’ comments on his podcast.

“He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say it. I’m just glad people can’t look at me now and be like I’m a hater. I keep my mouth shut, my momma always told me if you don’t have something good to say about somebody, don’t say nothing at all. You hear other guys that have been around the business, that feel and speak the same way about Phil Brooks [CM Punk] and it’s because of being around him.”

“People stop thinking everything is a work. If I say something negative to the point about somebody being ‘a cancer in the locker room,’ I’m not playing, okay? That’s not stuff you play around with, that’s not an angle, that’s just not. I know a lot of people out there that’s not in the business that wants to think that but sometimes it’s real, it’s real talk.”

