Seth Rollins Wrestles First Match In Months After WWE SmackDown (Video)

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins were among the Raw stars that WWE brought in for Friday’s SmackDown show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Rollins returned to the ring for the first time in three months. Bronson Reed attacked Rollins in a highly praised segment in August, hitting him multiple times with a splash.

This was done to put him off television. Rollins returned to television a few weeks ago to reignite his feud with Reed.

On this week’s Raw, the company announced that Rollins would face Reed in a singles match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Before then, Rollins returned to the ring.

Rollins did so in a dark match following SmackDown, defeating Dominik Mysterio. This was Rollins’ first match since Money in the Bank in July of this year, when he worked a triple threat match against then-World Champion Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

Rollins and Mysterio had collaborated on thirteen occasions in total. Their first encounter was memorable because it marked Dominik’s in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

You can check out footage below: