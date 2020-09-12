Several AEW Live Events Being Rescheduled

AEW announced the following regarding live events being rescheduled:

ST. LOUIS:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo., on October 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the St. Louis show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 23, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

MILWAUKEE:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW邦ilwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on October 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Milwaukee show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on July 14, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. Please email boxoffice@wcd.org or call 414-908-6035 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT on Monday through Friday for information on requesting your refund.

HOUSTON:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on November 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 30, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

ROCHESTER:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on November 11 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 16, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.