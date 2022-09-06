Several AEW Personnel Involved in Backstage Incident After All Out Have Been Suspended

Several AEW personnel have been suspended by the company, according to the co-host and producer of Jim Cornette’s podcasts, Brian Last.

Suspensions were issued to those who were present in the room during the incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

Last wrote, “several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk / Elite altercation have been suspended.”

He added, “Ace Steel was not in the room when the CM Punk / Elite altercation started.”

Chris Jericho eventually attempted to calm all parties down, well after the initial altercation in CM Punk’s locker room, according to Last.

Last also noted, “CM Punk and Kenny Omega engaged in talks later in the night after the physical altercation, but the conversations are not believed to have been fruitful.”

This news essentially means that several of the company’s top stars will be unavailable for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The World Champion is Punk, and the Trios Champions are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

