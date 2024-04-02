Several AEW Releases Confirmed As Company Evaluates Talent Roster

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the following names were released by AEW on Monday:

* The Tate Twins aka Dalton Castle’s Boys

* Anthony Henry

* Stu Grayson

* Dasha Fuentes

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that the following names have also been released:

* Gravity

* Parker Boudreaux

* Jose The Assistant

* Jora Johl

* Slim J

Regarding the releases, Johnson reports, “In speaking to several sources, we are told AEW is currently evaluating their talent roster and making cuts to benefit both the company and the talents. The belief is the released talents would be 100% free agents immediately.”

More names are expected to be released tonight.

