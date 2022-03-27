Several AEW Stars Confirmed For WrestleCon On WrestleMania 38 Weekend

On Saturday afternoon, several current AEW stars were announced for WrestleCon 2022.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, Anna Jay and Colt Cabana, and Christopher Daniels will be attending the convention in Dallas, Texas from March 31 to April 2.

Former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will also be at the convention, which marks his first post-WWE appearance.

There will be several live wrestling shows taking place during the annual event such as AAA Invades Wrestlecon, 2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, Zicky Dice’s Trouble in Paradise 2, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches, International Provincial Wrestling Federation, and the USA vs. The World.