Several AEW Stars React To Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced this morning that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks.

In an update, several AEW stars took to Twitter to react to the news and send messages of support to Cody and Brandi.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill thanked Cody and said she will be forever thankful.

“@CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful,” she wrote.

QT Marshall commented on how Brandi and Cody are family, and said he’s also forever grateful. Marshall also wished them the best in what they do next.

“Cody & Brandi opened the door which led to a lot of my success. Literally changed my family’s life for the better. They are my family. I am forever grateful for that and wish them nothing but the best in whatever they do next! #NightmareFamily,” he wrote.

You can see full tweets below from Cargill, Marshall, Amanda Huber, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara:

