Several AEW Stars React To Massive Early Success For ALL IN 2023 Ticket Sales

Tickets are moving fast for the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2023 special event.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN 2023 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27, the company has touted moving more than 35,000 tickets for the pre-sale alone.

Several AEW stars took to social media on Wednesday ahead of Dynamite from Baltimore, MD. to comment on the success of ticket sales for the big ALL IN 2023 show this coming August.

Featured below are some reactionary tweets from Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Saraya, Dr. Britt Baker, as well as FTR member Dax Harwood.

It’s what you live for from being around day one and never second guessing a damn thing!❤️#AEWAllIn — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 2, 2023

“They can’t do that” – something I’ve heard a lot being here since day one and every time we proved them wrong. Lets make history!#ImWithAEW #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/F7QcG0cGI1 — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 2, 2023

“Oh YeaH?? ThEy ArenT a SucCess UntiL tHey SeLl ouT WemBleY 6 DaYs In a RoW” LMAO — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 2, 2023

I’ll never forget being a part of the first All In. I had no business being on the show, but the Bucks and Cody gave me a shot and I’ll never be able to thank them enough. Now- I have so much pride in being part of the foundation of @AEW as we march on to #AEWAllIn at Wembley♥️ pic.twitter.com/xksYxTZkoN — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 2, 2023