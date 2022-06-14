Several AEW Stars Reportedly Unable to Appear at the Forbidden Door PPV

AEW performers that also work for AAA will reportedly not be appearing at the next Forbidden Door PPV event due to the NJPW-CMLL agreement, as AAA and CMLL are rival promotions in Mexico. On Monday, Andrade first tweeted about the matter, writing, “I can’t work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA 👍🏼” and AAA’s Konnan responded with, “we have nothing to do with NJ or CMLL arcane decisions.”

I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/duCBuQMouc — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 13, 2022

Thecubsfan, a writer on LuchaBlog.com, had this to say about the situation.

“I’ve since been told Andrade was booked on Forbidden Door and is no longer booked on Forbidden Door. Fenix & Penta will also not be appearing on Forbidden Door, as confirmed to me by multiple sources. Andrade’s tweet should be taken at face value. This is bad for everyone.”

At Forbidden Door, the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned, and the AAA news appears to confirm that Penta will not advance in the event.