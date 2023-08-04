Several AEW Stars Shoot Down Claims Made About The Women’s Locker Room

A number of AEW wrestlers responded on social media to independent wrestler LuFisto’s claims regarding problems with the women’s roster and a plan for wrestlers to shoot on Thunder Rosa. Lufito’s Twitter threads can be found by clicking here.

Taya Valkyrie, MJF, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, Saraya, Nyla Rose, and Madison Rayne are just a few of the women’s roster members who have spoken out against the claim that everyone on the roster hates each other.

Baker denied LuFisto’s claim of a backstage meeting and plans to “shoot” Thuder Rosa. Rosa called the meeting, according to Baker, to discuss personal issues, and she added, “I’m sure when she’s ready she can help clarify.”

Saraya also mentioned Ruby Soho as being “adored” by everyone, and Paquette stated that the women in AEW look out for one another. These tweets were echoed by others, including MJF.

Also Ruby is an angel who is adored by everyone. I’m so grateful for her and Toni Storm. 💚 — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 4, 2023

We have an incredible women’s division that all look out for and support each other. I’ve never seen it be anything other than a safe space for a bunch of kick ass women that all want to see each other and all of @aew shine to their full potential. Women hating women is a real… — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 4, 2023

False. Thunder called the meeting to discuss multiple/personal issues. There was no meeting to “shoot on” her – these are salacious Twitter rumors. I’m sure when she’s ready she can help clarify. https://t.co/fgrXwKmciZ — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 4, 2023

And why is that? Because what you read on twitter must be true? I love AEW and I love our women’s locker room. https://t.co/dpACbLit8z — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 4, 2023

Every Wednesday I leave my daughter and husband and get on a plane. Every Wednesday I fly somewhere hundreds of miles away from my dad who is battling stage 4 cancer. And every Wednesday I walk into a locker room of women who motivate, uplift and genuinely enjoy one another! 👊🏼💯 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 4, 2023

One person’s PERSONAL experience is NOT

a) the gospel truth

B) facts

C) anything but one perspective influenced by PERSONAL experience and interaction I’m sad, hurt, annoyed, angry, and honestly a little betrayed.. funny thing is it’s not by a single woman in our locker room🤷🏽‍♀️ — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 4, 2023

The narrative going around is very disheartening considering someone says they want the best for women’s wrestling but buries it in a number of tweets.. I will say being in this company close to a year, my favourite part is being with the girls in the lockerroom. They uplift,… — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 4, 2023

If you listen to miserable people who never made it in this sport that’s not exactly the brightest thing to do. Use your brain. If someone’s been in professional wrestling for over a decade and you find them to be talented but they’ve never truly “panned out” there’s a reason… — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 4, 2023