Several AEW Stars Shoot Down Claims Made About The Women’s Locker Room

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A number of AEW wrestlers responded on social media to independent wrestler LuFisto’s claims regarding problems with the women’s roster and a plan for wrestlers to shoot on Thunder Rosa. Lufito’s Twitter threads can be found by clicking here.

Taya Valkyrie, MJF, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, Saraya, Nyla Rose, and Madison Rayne are just a few of the women’s roster members who have spoken out against the claim that everyone on the roster hates each other.

Baker denied LuFisto’s claim of a backstage meeting and plans to “shoot” Thuder Rosa. Rosa called the meeting, according to Baker, to discuss personal issues, and she added, “I’m sure when she’s ready she can help clarify.”

Saraya also mentioned Ruby Soho as being “adored” by everyone, and Paquette stated that the women in AEW look out for one another. These tweets were echoed by others, including MJF.

