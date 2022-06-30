Several AEW Stars Unavailable for the Dynamite and Rampage Taping in Detroit

Several AEW stars were unavailable for the Dynamite/Rampage show in Detroit, Michigan, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who brought up the situation on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“There were a lot of people who were not available for the show because of Covid. And that’s why they did not announce the show (other matches) until pretty much today other than the Blood & Guts, I don’t think they had any matches until this morning. They didn’t announce much of this show ahead of time because… they had to redo, whatever it was, the show was being put together late because of fears and things like that. So that’s why some of the matches, besides the Blood & Guts match, the matches themselves are not exactly the usual quality.”

The participants for the Royal Rampage were revealed during Dynamite and are as follows: Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Orange Cassidy, RUSH, Hangman Page, Konusuke Takeshita, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes,The Butcher, Max Caster, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, and Brody King.

