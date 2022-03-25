Several Aspects of WWE WrestleMania 38 Card Still Uncertain Heading Into The Event

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the state of the WWE WrestleMania 38 card. Here are a few news items:

* It was previously reported that Steve Austin’s segment with Kevin Owens will close Wrestlemania Saturday instead of Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. Meltzer wrote the following…

“According to those in WWE, as of midweek, Flair vs. Rousey was scheduled to close the show but it was also noted that match order changes frequently and will continue to change until the day of the show.”

* While the match hasn’t been made official, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the United States title was scheduled.

* There is no word on Ricochet defending the Intercontinental Title.

* While Bobby Lashley vs. Omos has been planned, Lashley is still not cleared to return and WWE may have to change direction.

* There has been no talk of a battle royal for the men or women at Wrestlemania. At last word, WWE was considering having the Andre The Giant battle royal take place on television in similar fashion to last year.