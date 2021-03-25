Several Big Additions To The NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Cards

It appears the final NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver line up was finalized during tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network.

Matches confirmed now include Walter defending the NXT UK Championship vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole in a Unsanctioned Match, a Ladder Match stipulation for the Cruiserweight Championship unification match, and more.

It was also announced that a 12-man battle royal will be held next Wednesday. The final 6 entrants will determine the order for a gauntlet match being held on Night 1 of TakeOver. The winner of that gauntlet will go to Night 2 to challenge Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship.

Here is the updated TakeOver line up after tonight-

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (Wednesday 4/7, USA Network)

-Women’s Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-UK Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Vacant Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Gauntlet Eliminator: Featuring six superstars from the 3/31 battle royal with Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Bronson Reed, Jake Atlas, Swerve Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Kushida, Tyler Rust (winner challenges Johnny Gargano on Night 2)

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (Thursday 4/8, WWE Network)

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Winner from Night 1

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar