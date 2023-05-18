Several Big Matches Added To AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

AEW Double Or Nothing is turning into another loaded pay-per-view card from All Elite Wrestling.

The card for the premium live event scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023 continued to take shape on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the show, an Anarchy in the Arena bout between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club was announced, as was a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship, a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship and more.

Featured below is the updated lineup for AEW Double Or Nothing 2023.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING (5/28/2023)

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

* Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

* Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. FTR (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

