Several Eyewitnesses Say the CM Punk Dog Story is False, Update on The Elite

There were just a few hours until AEW Dynamite, and there were rumors that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would be making a comeback. CM Punk’s camp received word that Larry, Punk’s dog, had been injured in the altercation that broke out backstage following AEW All Out.

There have been many different accounts of what transpired in the days and weeks following the altercation, including accounts from the punk perspective; nevertheless, the story of Larry the dog was not shared until last night.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that despite hearing accounts from both sides, the incident with the dog was never brought up. Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the report is not true according to numerous sources.

On the Observer Board, Meltzer responded to members’ comments regarding the matter by making the following statement, “Anyway, multiple eye witnesses said that dog story was a total fabrication. If it was true, the end of the investigation would have been that Punk would be the one staying.”

Punk is not anticipated to return to AEW, as was originally stated, and discussions about a contract buyout are still ongoing. The Elite returned last night on AEW Dynamite in a backstage capacity after Ace Steel was fired last week. They appeared in a video that was broadcast, so they ought to return to TV shortly.