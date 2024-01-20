Several Free Agents Backstage At TNA Wrestling’s TV Tapings In Orlando

Fightful Select reports that former WWE stars Mace and Mansoor, who were part of the Maximum Male Models faction before they were released from the company, and NJPW star Alex Zayne are all backstage at TNA Wrestling’s television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

It was also mentioned that there is no word yet on if any of the three men are going to be used at the tapings, but they are all set to meet with TNA management immediately following the TV Tapings. This comes after TNA Wrestling signed former WWE stars Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).