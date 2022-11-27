Several Hall of Famers Confirmed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT Announcement

Several WWE Hall of Famers will appear on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the announcements for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s episode of NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. WWE has now confirmed that four more WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the show to assist Michaels in making those announcements.

WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Molly Holly will be on the show to assist Michaels in selecting competitors for the matches. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James will also be on hand to assist Michaels. There has been no word on who the final two Hall of Famers will be.

The full details and rules for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline can be found by clicking here.

The following is an updated NXT lineup for next Tuesday:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, two more TBA) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline

BREAKING: #RoadDogg @BrianRDJames will be one of four WWE Hall of Famers at #WWENXT this Tuesday to help @ShawnMichaels announce the participants for #NXTDeadline's Iron Survivor Challenge! pic.twitter.com/BaF0nsGU4p — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022