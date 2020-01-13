Several Impact Wrestling Stars Dealing With Injuries

There were several injuries coming out of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event:
* Madman Fulton suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Ken Shamrock.
* PWInsider.com is reporting that Brian Cage suffered a torn bicep. The injury was the reason why the attack from Rob Van Dam was done and not because of Cage’s contractual status.
* Rich Swann’s foot and ankle were wrapped all the way up to below the knee and he was seen on crutches at the event.
* Moose published a photo of himself in the hospital after the event:
Did I really win tonight??? pic.twitter.com/6vxpxh5BMt
— MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) 13 January 2020