Several Independent Wrestlers Attend TNA iMPACT Tapings

According to Fightful Select, several indie wrestlers attended the TNA iMPACT TV tapings held in Dothan, Alabama, on October 13 and 14. The report mentions that the wrestlers present included KJ Orso, Thomas Heim, Shazza McKenzie, Ben Bishop, Jack Vaughn, Better Together (a tag team), Charity King, Danni Bee, and others.

Additionally, as reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart appeared at the Tuesday night tapings, where she teamed up with Allie. Shotzi’s contract with MLW expired a few weeks prior, and she has reportedly signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling. However, the duration of her TNA contract remains unknown.