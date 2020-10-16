Several Indy Wrestlers Test Positive For Covid-19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several wrestlers that competed during The Collective series of indy events last weekend in Indianapolis have tested positive for Covid-19. Those wrestlers include AC Mack, Cabana Man Dan, and Dan The Dad.

Ring of Honor star Danhaunsen, who also competed over the weekend, tested negative but he is still being sent home by the company as a precautionary measure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR