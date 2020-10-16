Several Indy Wrestlers Test Positive For Covid-19

Several wrestlers that competed during The Collective series of indy events last weekend in Indianapolis have tested positive for Covid-19. Those wrestlers include AC Mack, Cabana Man Dan, and Dan The Dad.

Ring of Honor star Danhaunsen, who also competed over the weekend, tested negative but he is still being sent home by the company as a precautionary measure.

Ok guys. Please get tested any time after an event and before another one. Enclosed is my 6th negative Covid test I’ve taken last week. To ensure the safety of others going into this weekend’s events and training, I got tested again today. Unfortunately it came back positive. pic.twitter.com/OnM5Q9Cj6k — Cabana Man Dan (@cabanamandan) October 15, 2020

Sooo…yes, get tested guys. Before & after every show. Got tested yesterday & unfortunately, the results came back positive. No shows, no training, no hanging out, no ANYTHING for a while. Champ down. 😓 PLEASE. GET. TESTED. …Any Netflix suggestions?😅😅 pic.twitter.com/HJFtIVVjZV — Champ. (@AC_Mack) October 15, 2020

Please read. Please get tested whether you experience symptoms or not. Thank you pic.twitter.com/tL65MvDAy2 — Dan the Dad (@ThanksDanTheDad) October 14, 2020