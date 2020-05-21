Several Injuries Reported From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, there were several injuries that occurred during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

* Matt Jackson suffered a rib injury from doing a dive off the stands with his brother Nick. Bryan Alvarez noted that the “doctor thinks it’s broken but it could be cartilage, it could be bruised.”

* Britt Baker’s right knee was injured from a spot where she was sitting in the ring corner while Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander slammed Nyla Rose into her. Alvarez noted that “they think its probably bad but she has to be checked out tomorrow [May 21st]. But this could be a pretty serious knee injury.”

* Fenix was said to be injured from a dive where he wasn’t properly caught and landed hard on his on his back and hip. Alvarez noted that “the word I heard was he was banged up, but they think he’s going to be good for Saturday, and its Fenix, so he probably will be.”