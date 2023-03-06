Several Legends To Feature In WWE 2K23 Post-Launch Content Packs

2K Games issued the following:

WWE® 2K23 to Feature 24 Playable Superstars and Legends in Post-Launch Content Roadmap

Fan-favorite Superstars Bray Wyatt, The O.C., The Steiner Brothers, Zeus, Wade Barrett, and Eve Torres headline regular content updates through August

Today, 2K unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates* in WWE® 2K23, featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, Legends and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 24 new playable characters, providing players with new matchups for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass**, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23.

DLC Superstars include three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C., 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus, SmackDown color commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.

Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include:

Steiner Row Pack

Release Date: April 19

Scott Steiner;

Rick Steiner;

Top Dolla;

Ashante Adonis;

B-Fab – Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.

Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17

Karl Anderson;

Luke Gallows;

Tiffany Stratton;

Elton Prince;

Kit Wilson.

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14

Harley Race;

Ivy Nile;

Wendy Choo;

Tony D’Angelo;

Trick Williams.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport.

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

Season Pass also features the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which unlocks all base game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available March 17, 2023. For more information on WWE 2K23, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe on YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K23 and #EvenStronger.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*WWE 2K23 required to use DLC content. DLC purchase necessary. Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**Season Pass available for individual purchase on March 17, 2023, or included in Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition. Players who purchase the Icon Edition or Deluxe Edition will automatically have access to Season Pass and each DLC pack as they become available.