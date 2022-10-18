Several Main Roster Superstars Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card

For this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, new matches with main roster Superstars have been announced.

Cora Jade appeared on RAW this week, as promised, to speak with Rhea Ripley about her “Pick Your Poison” situation with Roxanne Perez. She persuaded Ripley to wrestle Perez on this week’s NXT episode.

Last week’s storyline had Perez say that Ripley invited her to RAW, but Ripley and The Judgment Day appeared annoyed by her arrival during their backstage segment. After remembering how they used to be friends and tag team partners like she and Raquel Rodriguez, Ripley decided to put Perez down for Jade.

Rodriguez agreed to face Jade on the final NXT show when Perez made an appearance on SmackDown last Friday. Perez will then face Jade in a Weapons Wild Match at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday.

The O.C. will also appear on this week’s NXT episode.

This week, Cameron Grimes visited RAW and asked The O.C. if they’d like to be his tag team partners against The Schism on NXT. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are all about paydays, and the sound of Grimes’ money sounded appealing, so they accepted the offer. Gallows and Anderson haven’t changed a bit, according to AJ Styles, who may be in their corner.

On Monday’s RAW, Gallows and Anderson made their WWE in-ring returns, defeating Alpha Academy in the opener. As PWMania.com previously reported, it was also announced on RAW that The O.C. (Styles, Gallows, and Anderson) will compete in six-man tag team action against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here is the updated line-up for this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)