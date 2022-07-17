Several Mainstream Media Outlets Working on New Vince McMahon Stories

Several mainstream media outlets are working on additional Vince McMahon stories, according to PWInsider.com.

They were told by “someone who was contacted for a potential interview that HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has been prepping a potential story on the McMahon allegations.” They have been attempting to get in touch with former female employees of the company.

Additionally, they acknowledged that Wall Street Journal reporters have been attempting to contact former WWE women’s wrestlers lately in order to conduct interviews for a prospective article on McMahon that they want to publish in the upcoming weeks.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was disclosed on Wednesday, June 15 that Vince was the subject of an inquiry by the WWE Board of Directors regarding the “secret $3 million settlement” he had given to the former paralegal employed in 2019. The involvement of Laurinaitis is also under investigation, and the Board is also looking into other incidents involving former female employees. Then, on Friday, June 17, it was revealed that Stephanie had come back from her leave of absence to serve as the interim CEO and chairwoman after Vince willingly stood down from his chairman and CEO business obligations while continuing to carry out his creative tasks. Then, on Monday, June 20, it was made public that Bruce Prichard, Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, is also serving as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, standing in for Laurinaitis throughout the inquiry. Then, today, Friday, July 8, it was made public that McMahon had agreed to pay four women, among them a former wrestler, more than $12 million in “hush money.”

