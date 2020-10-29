Several Matches and Stipulations Set Up For AEW Full Gear

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Coming off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, here is the current card for the Full Gear PPV on Saturday, November 7th:

AEW World Title I Quit match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

AEW TNT Title
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Titles
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Young Bucks cannot compete for the titles again if they lose

Elite Deletion match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If MJF wins, he can join the Inner Circle

AEW Women’s Title
Hiraku Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Buy-In match
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR