Several Matches and Stipulations Set Up For AEW Full Gear

Coming off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, here is the current card for the Full Gear PPV on Saturday, November 7th:

AEW World Title I Quit match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

AEW TNT Title

Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Titles

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Young Bucks cannot compete for the titles again if they lose

Elite Deletion match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he can join the Inner Circle

AEW Women’s Title

Hiraku Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Buy-In match

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

