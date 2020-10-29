Several Matches and Stipulations Set Up For AEW Full Gear

Coming off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, here is the current card for the Full Gear PPV on Saturday, November 7th:
AEW World Title I Quit match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
AEW TNT Title
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW Tag Team Titles
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Young Bucks cannot compete for the titles again if they lose
Elite Deletion match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If MJF wins, he can join the Inner Circle
AEW Women’s Title
Hiraku Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose
Buy-In match
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event!