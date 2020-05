Coming off this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, here is the current card for the Double or Nothing PPV event on May 23rd:

AEW World Title

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Title Finals

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

MJF vs. Jungleboy

Casino ladder match (winner gets future AEW World Title match)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for PPV coverage of the event.