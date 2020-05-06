Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin

– Several matches for next week’s edition of Impact Wrestling have been announced. Moose will defend his “TNA” World Championship against Suicide. Also, Kimber Lee vs. Havok is confirmed.

There will also be a #1 contender’s tournament for the “Impact Wrestling” World Championship. The first two matches in the tournament will be taking place on the show. They include Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel and Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton.

– Michael Elgin took to Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that his cousin has been diagnosed with leukemia. His cousin Dylan is just 13 years old and has lymphocytic leukemia:

I know there is so much going on in the world. But my cousin who’s only 13 was diagnosed with lymphocytic lukemia. It’s heart wrenching through my wrestling I’ve become very close with him and his little brother. Could use some positive vibes sent his way. #screwcancer — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 6, 2020