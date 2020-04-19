Several Matches Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW revealed that Wardlow will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are confirmed for the show:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee in action
* Kenny Omega in action
* Wardlow in action

