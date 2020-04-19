Several Matches Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW revealed that Wardlow will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are confirmed for the show:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Brodie Lee in action

* Kenny Omega in action

* Wardlow in action