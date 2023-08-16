Several Matches Announced For WWE NXT Heatwave 2023

You can officially pencil in some new matches for WWE NXT Heatwave 2023.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, new matches were made official for next week’s special Heatwave 2023 themed show.

On tap for the show next Tuesday night is Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee for the NXT Championship, Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria, as well as Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner.

Also scheduled for the program is Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a showdown to determine the real NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 results coverage from Orlando, FL.