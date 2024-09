During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, several matches were confirmed for the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE.

Here are the matches that are currently scheduled:

* Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE women’s world title: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

