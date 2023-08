You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam go-home show from Dayton, OH., the company has announced Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match, Paul Heyman’s presentation of “The History of ‘Tribal Combat'” and Bayley & IYO SKY on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Dayton, OH.