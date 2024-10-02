Several Names Announced For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

NJPW issued a press release, announcing the first few wrestlers set to compete at their 2024 Fighting Spirit Unleashed event.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024 First Wrestlers announced

Leading the charge is this year’s G1 Climax winner, Zack Sabre Jr., along with IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay and STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd.

Also returning to U.S. soil are rising stars Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji, continuing to bring the Fighting Spirit to America, along with BULLET CLUB’s KENTA.

Also no stranger to the U.S. scene, Tomohiro Ishii returns after competing in several contender matches across the ocean this year.

There will also be a four-way match with the winner earning a chance at Mercedes Moné’s STRONG Women’s Championship.

The first participant is already announced: AEW star Anna Jay! After her participation in this year’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix, she’s hungry for more international success.

Who will the other challengers be? Stay tuned!