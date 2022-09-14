Several Names Removed From AEW’s Suspension List Following Backstage Fight at All Out

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat Buck is backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite event and he is back with the company after serving his suspension. Buck was one of the people who were present in order to put an end to the brawl that had broken out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

On this week’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the other individuals whose suspensions have been lifted.

Alvarez said, “Everybody involved, including those breaking up the fight, ended up being suspended by AEW. Essentially they were sent home and no one heard anything. No contact between AEW and anybody that was sent home. They were all just sitting there. No idea what’s going on, just sitting.”

Alvarez continued, “As of today, I don’t know everybody who is off suspension. But I believe that everybody who was involved in breaking up the fight is now off suspension. I know that Pat Buck is off suspension, Brandon Cutler is off suspension and I think some other people were called today and they’re off suspension. So right now, to the best of my knowledge, and there may be phone calls being made right now for all I know. I believe that if you were involved in breaking it up, you are off suspension. But if you were actually involved in the fight…you are still on suspension.”

“The good news is the investigation has continued to the point where they are now taking people off suspension but everybody else who is still suspended is still in the dark…”

It is generally believed that those involved in the fight have not yet been suspended. Punk, The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega are just some of the names on that list.

You can check out the Wrestling Observer Live episode below:



