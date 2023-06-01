Several New Matches Confirmed For NJPW, AJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH’s All Together Again

Six more matches from NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AJPW have been announced for the upcoming All Together Again event.

AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi will team with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and NOAH’s Amakusa to face NJPW’s Master Wato, GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata, and AJPW’s Rising Hayato in a battle of junior all-stars.

A major 10-man match between United Empire and several AJPW stars was also announced. Jun Saito, Rei Saito, Ryuki Honda, Hikaru Sato, and Dan Tamura will face Francesco Akira, TJP, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb.

Another multi-man match pitting NJPW’s Strong Style against top NOAH talent was also announced. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita will face Naomichi Marufuji, Junta Miyawaki, and Takashi Sugiura.

Two major tag team matches were also announced. NOAH’s Chris Ridgeway and Sean Legacy will face AJPW’s Hokuto Omori and Shuji Ishikawa, while NJPW’s Kosei Fujita and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. of TMDK will face NOAH’s Chris Ridgeway and Sean Legacy.

Finally, a first-ever singles match between NJPW’s Shota Umino and AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshitatsu was announced. This is billed as a match between a member of the NJPW’s youth movement and an AJPW veteran.

On Friday, June 9, NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AJPW will present All Together Again from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be broadcast live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charities.

The current card is below:

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, NOAH World Tag Team Champion Kenoh and Yum Aoyagi vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya and Kento Miyahara

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI) vs. AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata, Suwama and Yuma Anzai

* CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura and Oaiki Inaba

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi and Amakusa vs. GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata, Master Wato and Rising Hayato

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb) vs. Jun Saito, Rei Saito, Ryuki Honda, Hikaru Sato, and Dan Tamura

* Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Junta Miyawaki and Takashi Sugiura

* Hokuto Omori and Shuji Ishikawa vs.s Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Chris Ridgeway and Sean Legacy

* Shota Umino vs. AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshitatsu

